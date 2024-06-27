Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,460.60

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,460.60 ($18.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,512.50 ($19.19). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,495 ($18.96), with a volume of 1,197,624 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on MNDI. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.93) to GBX 1,700 ($21.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.31).

The company has a market cap of £6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,573.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,532.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,460.72.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.02) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($380.31). In related news, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.02) per share, with a total value of £299.80 ($380.31). Also, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,995.69). Insiders have bought a total of 5,030 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

