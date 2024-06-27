Monero Price Tops $166.89 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Monero has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and $34.62 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $166.89 or 0.00271186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,542.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00632548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00118400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00074207 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

