MoneyLion’s (ML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ML. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ML

MoneyLion Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $70.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,833,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 114.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.