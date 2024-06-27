Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Stake Cut by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MSD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 121,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also

