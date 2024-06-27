Morgan Stanley Trims Spire (NYSE:SR) Target Price to $64.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

NYSE:SR opened at $59.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.26%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Spire by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

