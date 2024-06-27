Mosley Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $105.45. 2,509,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,505. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

