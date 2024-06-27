Mosley Wealth Management Invests $215,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 294 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $849.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $796.35 and a 200-day moving average of $736.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $524.63 and a 1 year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

