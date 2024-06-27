Mosley Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mosley Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,233,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,501,230. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

