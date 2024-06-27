Mosley Wealth Management Makes New $331,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 15,025,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,661,426. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

