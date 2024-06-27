MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.78. 1,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

About MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

