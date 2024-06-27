Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 138,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 217,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Mural Oncology Price Performance
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.82. Analysts expect that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mural Oncology
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
