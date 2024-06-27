MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.80 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $94.31 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00199941 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

