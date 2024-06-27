Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

