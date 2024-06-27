Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading 2.5% Higher

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 58,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

