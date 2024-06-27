Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) PT Raised to $39.00

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.36% from the stock’s current price.

NNE opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

