Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) PT Raised to $39.00

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.36% from the stock’s current price.
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
NNE opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $37.51.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
