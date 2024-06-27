Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,977.09 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011094 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

