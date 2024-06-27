Navcoin Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,340.85 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011015 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

