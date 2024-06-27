Navcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,238.98 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,238.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00081304 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011280 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

