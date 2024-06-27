Nervos Network Hits One Day Volume of $16.63 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $537.15 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,125,086,242 coins and its circulating supply is 44,445,145,505 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

