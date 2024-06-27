NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CFO Michael J. Berry Sells 7,500 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.03. 1,560,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,570. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.