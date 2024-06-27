Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lifted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $684.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,761. The company has a market cap of $295.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

