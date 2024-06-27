NetMind Token (NMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for $6.43 or 0.00010375 BTC on popular exchanges. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $237.93 million and $2.41 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,029,383 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 6.28359745 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,951,217.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

