NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,824,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,260. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

