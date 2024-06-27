NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.51. NextNav shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 74,285 shares trading hands.
Specifically, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,372.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,092,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,372.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,092,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $28,795.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,610.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 369,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,533 and sold 36,758 shares valued at $278,309. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NextNav Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextNav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NextNav by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NextNav by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in NextNav by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NextNav by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.