NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.51. NextNav shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 74,285 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,372.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,092,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,372.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,092,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $28,795.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,610.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 369,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,533 and sold 36,758 shares valued at $278,309. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextNav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NextNav by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NextNav by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in NextNav by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NextNav by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.