NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $465,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 263.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $236,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.32. The company had a trading volume of 394,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average is $214.81.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

