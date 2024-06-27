Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 433,350 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GNL opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.66%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.