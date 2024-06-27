Nick Wiles Buys 19 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles purchased 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £122.74 ($155.70).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £128.11 ($162.51).

On Monday, April 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £122.13 ($154.93).

PayPoint Price Performance

LON:PAY opened at GBX 635 ($8.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £461.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,476.74, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 560.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 522.48. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 431.46 ($5.47) and a one year high of GBX 657.84 ($8.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 8,837.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.56) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Further Reading

