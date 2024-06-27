Niza Global (NIZA) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Niza Global has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a market cap of $480,145.03 and approximately $5.19 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00220966 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,720,719.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

