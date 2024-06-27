Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NTIC opened at $15.38 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

