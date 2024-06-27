Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF remained flat at $17.24 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,653. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.
Northland Power Company Profile
