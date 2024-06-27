Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 3650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

