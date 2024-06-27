NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,729. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.18.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
