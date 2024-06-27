NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,729. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.18.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

