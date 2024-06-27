Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $145.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $644.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 287,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 152.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 459,737 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

