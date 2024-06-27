Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.36 and last traded at $144.49. Approximately 818,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,447,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $647.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.