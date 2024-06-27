Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.1 %
NCDL stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
