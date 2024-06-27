Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Up 0.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 32,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,305% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
