Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Up 0.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 32,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,305% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

