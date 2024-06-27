OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp
In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.