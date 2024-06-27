OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.