OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFSSH remained flat at $22.38 on Thursday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $22.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

