Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,397,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.37. 1,150,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

