Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $176.04 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

