Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,613. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.