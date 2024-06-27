Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.93

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 3946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Omega Flex Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $505.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

