ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE OGS opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after buying an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after buying an additional 97,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 366,363 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

