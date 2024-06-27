Oppenheimer Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $76.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.46. 282,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 198.6% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

