Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Up 5.4%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Optiva Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and business support systems products to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's cloud-native real-time converged charging and billing platform delivers a software platform, such as real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

