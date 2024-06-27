Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VSGX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,012 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

