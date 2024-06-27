Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 122,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,082,000 after acquiring an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 14,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

