Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 22,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,018.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,607 shares of company stock valued at $113,147,760. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $518.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,401,568. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

