Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38,933 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,933 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,847,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,469,000 after buying an additional 247,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,401,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 186,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

