Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $90,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 948,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.88. 119,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.